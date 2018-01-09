ANC to 'deal with' those stealing public money - Ramaphosa

“The ANC is back with a bang and we will be dealing with those stealing public money.”

These were the strong words from ANC newly elected president Cyril Ramaphosa as the governing party celebrated 106 years of existence at a cake-cutting ceremony in a packed-to-capacity East London City Hall on Monday night.

Ramaphosa preached unity in the party saying it was “not an option” as his new national executive committee (NEC) takes charge.