The ANC leadership appears to have condoned‚ for now‚ its KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee’s resolve to fight on to stay in office.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa instead preached unity and publicly called on provincial chair Sihle Zikalala and former chair Senzo Mchunu to lead the unity project when he visited the province on Sunday and Monday.

The top six officials are yet to hold a formal political meeting with the KwaZulu-Natal PEC with the delicate issue of disbandment still hanging over their heads following court action by a group of so-called rebels who legally challenged the party's 2015 conference last year.

Ramaphosa‚ the top six officials‚ and several other national executive committee members were in KwaZulu-Natal‚ participating in a number of pre-January 8 statement events being held from Sunday to Monday. The traditional January 8 statement - which this year marks the ANC’s 106th anniversary - will be delivered in East London on Saturday.