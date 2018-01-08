President Jacob Zuma's future as the leader of the country must be dealt with thoroughly by the ANC’s newly-elected national executive committee and in doing so‚ there should be "no place for vendettas and vindictiveness"‚ the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association says.

"We therefore‚ especially‚ call for unnecessary divisive pressure with regards to the future of President Jacob Zuma as president of the Republic of South Africa to be avoided.

“The national executive committee of the ANC must be given the opportunity to deal with this matter - as it should with all other issues that it needs to address - in a manner that will forge unity and the effectiveness execution of policy‚" said MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe.

His statement comes amid growing calls for Zuma to resign and for newly-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to take over the reins after he narrowly beat his contender Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the party's elective conference in December.

Since last year‚ various alliances and partners of the ANC‚ including veterans‚ Cosatu and the SACP‚ have called for Zuma to resign in the wake of his cabinet reshuffles‚ which saw former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and former minister of higher education and SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande sacked from their positions without consultation.

Over the weekend‚ ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe criticised members of the ANC who have been saying Zuma will stay in his position as the head of state until 2019.