January 8 statement the only item on agenda for ANC NEC meeting
The ANC national executive committee (NEC)‚ which is meeting at the East London International Convention Centre on Wednesday‚ will only discuss the statement to be delivered by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday.
This is according to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule‚ who was addressing the media at the ICC before the start of the first meeting of the newly-formed NEC that was elected at Nasrec in Johannesburg last month.
"The only item on the agenda is the January 8 statement‚" said Magashule‚ adding that the agenda of the meeting was adopted as such and would not change.
To this end‚ there was no chance that the debate on whether or not to recall President Jacob Zuma as head of state would be entertained.
He added that there were not two centres of power as "the only centre of power is the presidency" while ANC president Ramaphosa is deputy president of the country.