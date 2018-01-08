Universities breathed a sigh of relief on Monday as prospective students seemed to snub the EFF Student Command’s call for them to walk into campuses in their numbers to register.

However‚ the University of Venda in Limpopo‚ which reportedly reached an agreement with the EFFSC to allow walk-ins‚ did receive a sizeable number of hopeful students looking for space in its main campus in Thohoyandou.

Spokesperson Takalani Dzaga said they were however surprised by reports of an agreement as they were not aware of such an arrangement.

“I am not aware of the agreement but we are not going to entertain any walk-ins. We have however always received the same number of students hoping to walk in to register despite the calls to students to use our online facility‚” he said.

Dzaga said the majority of students who insist on walk-ins were those who did not know how to use the on-line registration facility‚ saying these were referred to their various online registration centres where they were assisted.

He said the university received 24‚000 applications before the cut-off date in September last year but only had space for 3‚100 students.

University of Pretoria spokesperson Rikus Delport said they had their usual security measures in place in case of any eventuality.

“We have made necessary arrangements and so far so good‚” he said.