The man in charge at the butchery spoke to Mashaba himself‚ arguing that he had paid his bills. Officials from various departments sought to verify the his claim and found that he had allegedly reconnected electricity in his businesses without making any payments. Furthermore‚ the butchery had been closed by the city after its health and safety inspectors found that it did not meet certain requirements.

The man was immediately arrested in the presence of his lawyer who had come to rescue him from the embarrassment. By this time‚ Rocky Street had come to a standstill. SAP members and JMPD officers blocked both sides of the road in order to conduct the raid.

With the new police chief David Tembe leading the blitz‚ another business‚ a hardware shop‚ belonging to the same man was shut down by the city as it was also illegally connected.

The raid then moved to Becker Street‚ to a building called Park Court.

When the officials got into the building they could not find an owner and they went to check the status of the power supply as the building had been recently disconnected.

But they were stunned to find out that a new electricity meter which City Power is yet to introduce to the market had been installed in the building.

“It is one of our own who has done this. There is no way these people could have had access to this meter‚” Mashaba remarked in disbelief.

Across the road was a house with almost a similar problem. A new landlord introduced himself to the mayor. City officials alerted Mashaba that the property owed the city about R415‚000. The man begged Mashaba for leniency‚ committing to settle the debt if an arrangement was made. According to city records‚ he had been paying just R300 a month while charging the tenants R1‚500.

He was also immediately arrested. There were other arrests made by the city on the day in its effort to recover just under R1-billion in arrears which it says it is owed by over 2‚000 businesses.

“We will do everything possible to collect the maximum. This is not a one-day event…It is part of a bigger plan…This is going to be a daily occurrence in the City of Johannesburg until such time that we have effectively dealt with criminality in the city‚” Mashaba explained to reporters.