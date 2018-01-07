EFF should grow up and smell reality of real politics

The EFF should grow up if it is to govern South Africa as a coalition partner where no party wins the elections outright.

There is evidence that ANC electoral support has been declining from all elections since the second term of former president Thabo Mbeki. In fact, the decline has worsened under the incumbent president Jacob Zuma.

The decline of ANC support may be an indication that the party has lost its moral authority to lead society. The anger to see the current president gone has been manifest through civil society protests, internal revolts and electoral support.

It's no longer a question of whether public confidence in the ruling party has faded, but how this will end. Whether the ANC fails to secure a majority vote in the 2019 general elections or in 2024, signs appear to be pointing in that direction.

While the DA support increased in the 2014 and 2016 national and local elections respectively, the EFF has grown significantly as revealed by the 2016 local government elections.

The EFF, as the third largest political party, and a possible kingmaker, may find itself in a dilemma for being noisy and irrelevant. Since 2014 when it entered the National Assembly a lot has happened which can't be ignored. The EFF fought hard for accountability, particularly in relation to Zuma and the work of parliament itself.