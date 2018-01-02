Free University. Now what? Question and Answer with the CEO of Universities South Africa

1) Are universities worried about the number of students who now won't pay fees?

“It is a huge advance for South Africa to cover the vast majority of South Africans [who can't afford fees]‚” Bawa said. “We are fairly pleased as it is a powerful new initiative.”

But he added that universities' major concern was that free education for students of working class families was not a sustainable model. He said universities were worried about government needing to reverse the model in three years' time. Universities were unhappy about the last minute free education announcement. “We would really have liked a year to roll it out. We have only been given two or three weeks.”

2) Where will the money come from? (Background: The Heher Fee Commission found free education was unaffordable).

Bawa said: “Universities have been assured by the Department of Higher Education and Treasury that they have agreed on a funding model. We [the universities] have been told we won't be left out of pocket and Treasury has the necessary resources.”

Universities are waiting for the Finance Minister's budget speech in February for details about the funding. The funding is to be provided to qualifying students through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

3) With politicians' calls for people to demand places at universities‚ are the institutions expecting more protests?

“We really don’t know. It all depends on how well the National Student Financial Aid Scheme functions and whether it deliver the goods [in providing the money].”

4) Are universities upping security?

“Each university has security plans. But each university has its own approach to manage security situations.”