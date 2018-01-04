The Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) says that its call for walk-ins at higher education institutions by prospective students is not intended to cause “anarchy” but to secure the future of young minds.

At a media briefing held on Thursday in Braamfontein‚ Johannesburg‚ the EFFSC Sizofundangenkani [We will learn by force] campaign said that it aims to expose a systematic financial barrier meant to prevent poor students from accessing higher education.

Phuti Keetse‚ president of the EFFSC said that the walk-ins are not intended “to cause any anarchy but if we are pushed‚ we will be left with no choice...".

In the statement Keetse said that the 2018 academic year was starting off with a “brutal exclusion of the poor of the poorest‚ academically deserving students being excluded because of systematic financial exclusions by Universities South Africa”.

According to Keetse the higher education admission system operates on class discrimination.