Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says he is planning to stage a walk-in to register for his masters degree at the University of the Witwatersrand‚ in support of his party’s controversial call for prospective students to invade institutions.

Malema was speaking on Polokwane’s urban radio station‚ Energy FM‚ on Monday morning.

“Our children are hungry for education. We must celebrate that. This is the year of educating the African child. I'm going to walk in at Wits and register for my Masters‚” Malema said.