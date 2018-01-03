The Economic Freedom Front continues to call for potential students to walk in at universities to apply for places‚ following President Jacob Zuma's announcement of free university education for the working class.

However‚ applications for universities closed last year and people are fearful that "political stunts" will lead to university protests.

The party said it will make sure its members are at the entrances of universities to force them to take more students‚ even after Universities South Africa‚ a body representing the country's 26 universities‚ warned no walk-ins will be accepted.

Surprising universities and the Treasury‚ Zuma announced free tuition for students of families earning less than R350‚000 a year on December 16.

On Tuesday‚ Universities SA slammed politicians' behaviour calling it "political football".

They body went so far as warning of violence if walk-in students arrived‚ and mentioned the deadly stampede that crushed an applicant's parent to death at the University of Johannesburg in 2012.

Despite Universities SA's strong statement‚ the EFF is not backing down.