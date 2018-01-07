Suspected kidnap victim found

A 61-year-old Limpopo man who is suspected to have been kidnapped by unknown suspects has been found alive.

Limpopo police said that Frank Mositsa‚ 61 was found on Sunday morning‚ on top of the mountains near the former SAPS Training Institution in Maleoskop outside Groblersdal.

“He was found alive but he was unable to speak and was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention‚” police said.

A search operation for the man was launched when he and his bakkie disappeared after his wife left him queuing inside a bank to draw money during a shopping excursion in Groblersdal.