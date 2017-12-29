South Africa

Missing man found dead in Durban dam

By Jeff Wicks - 29 December 2017 - 12:14
The body of a man was discovered floating in the Hazelmere Dam‚ north of Durban‚ on Friday morning.

He had been missing for several days.

Police divers discovered his body at first light and brought it to the shoreline.

It is understood that divers and rescue technicians had first responded on Wednesday after a vague report of a missing person.

With no witnesses and only vague information that a man had run into the dam through dense reeds‚ the search yielded no results. On their return on Friday‚ the man’s body was found in the middle of the dam‚ which had not part of the original search area.

