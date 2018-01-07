Shwashwi

DJ Naves’ traditional wedding (Photos)

By Sunday World - 07 January 2018 - 17:11
DJ Naves and wife Noluthando.
Image: Instagram

Yesterday, one half of the Kings of the Weekend, DJ Naves had a lavish and star-studded traditional wedding in Johannesburg.

Real name Lebogang Naves, the Gagasi FM DJ got married to sweetheart Noluthando.

His famous friends such as Unathi, David Kau, Mel Bala, Nothemba Madumo, DJ Shimza and more all attended and helped the couple celebrate.

His partner in crime DJ Sphectacula was one of the groomsmen.

In a video shared by one of their guests on social media, Kwaito star Thebe is seen performing at the wedding.

