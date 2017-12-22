ANC to meet with lawyers over 'missing' votes

ANC representatives are on Friday scheduled to meet with lawyers who are trying to resolve the issue of the 68 “missing voters” from the national conference.

“Yes‚ we will be meeting today. It’s going to be the branches who are complaining and the ANC‚” ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said.

The meeting is to be held at Luthuli House on Friday afternoon.

Jacaranda FM reported that Dexter Selepe of Selepe Seleke Attorneys had confirmed the meeting.