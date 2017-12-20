Little Cassidy Williams and her older sister Amber‚ who went missing at the weekend‚ have been found - at their grandmother's house.

According to their aunt‚ Maureen Arendse‚ they disappeared from her Manenberg home on Sunday while she was visiting a relative. Arendse is the foster mother of Cassidy‚ 6‚ Amber‚ 13‚ and their 9-year-old sister Chelsea.

On Tuesday Arendse said that they were frantically searching for the sisters but she believed they were still alive. She was right.