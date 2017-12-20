Newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa called on delegates on Wednesday to “protect the integrity” of the ruling party’s 54th National Conference and not let it “degenerate into controversy and huge legal suits that will nullify the result” of the election of the party’s top six.

Ramaphosa said this in a leaked video sent to journalists attending the conference at Nasrec where he addressed delegates.

He believes some delegates might be unhappy with the election results‚ but believes it creates a “beachhead to be able to start the process of reinstilling the values of our movement in the ANC and hoping people will embrace that”.

Ramaphosa was referring to the possible legal action against the party after the uncertainty over the election of new ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Supporters of Senzo Mchunu‚ an ally of Ramaphosa‚ raised concern that Magashule’s election was irregular. Magashule beat Mchunu by 24 votes in the contest for the position of secretary-general.