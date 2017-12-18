Former ANC NEC member Barbara Hogan backs Ramaphosa

"I reject it [Zuma's suggestion] with absolute contempt. The Kathrada Foundation has released the drafts Kathy was working on with his e-mails. I know that Kathy decided a long time ago that he had to write a public letter‚" Hogan said.

Zuma told the SABC on Friday: "Comrade Kathrada‚ in his day‚ would not write such a letter to me. When he's old‚ he now gets into writing letters. Why? I think I know why. Even the language ... Bear in mind‚ I worked as an intelligence (operative). I can read what others can't read in a letter‚ even who possibly influenced this letter. People were very much unfair to influence comrades who are advanced in age."

In April‚ the Kathrada Foundation published the stalwart's letter calling on Zuma to step down.

"I can show you the computers he was working on‚ he spent months crafting this letter. It was one of the most painful things he had ever felt he ought to do ... This kind of thing of not looking at the message but tying to discredit the messenger‚ particularly when it's a messenger of that status‚ is actually shocking‚" Hogan said.

The letter caused a stir earlier this year when it was read at Kathrada's funeral‚ which Zuma did not attend.