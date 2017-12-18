News

Twitter reactions: Cyril Ramaphosa voted ANC president

By SowetanLIVE - 18 December 2017 - 20:09
The new members of the ANC top 6, deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte, secretary-general Ace Magashule, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, president Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy president David Mabuza and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile hold hands after they were announced at the 54th ANC elective conference at Nasrec on Monday.
Image: Masi Losi

Cyril Ramaphosa has been voted as the new president of the African National Congress (ANC).

Other members of the ANC top 6:

  • David Mabuza won the deputy president position, beating Lindiwe Sisulu;
  • Former general-secretary Gwede Mantashe beat Nathi Mthethwa for the position of national chairperson;
  • The new secretary-general is Ace Magashule who narrowly beat Senzo Mchunu;
  • Jessie Duarte has retained her position of deputy secretary-general, defeating Zingiswa Losi;
  • and the new treasurer-general is Paul Mashatile, who defeated Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

