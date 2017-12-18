Twitter reactions: Cyril Ramaphosa voted ANC president
The new members of the ANC top 6, deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte, secretary-general Ace Magashule, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, president Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy president David Mabuza and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile hold hands after they were announced at the 54th ANC elective conference at Nasrec on Monday.
Cyril Ramaphosa has been voted as the new president of the African National Congress (ANC).
Other members of the ANC top 6:
- David Mabuza won the deputy president position, beating Lindiwe Sisulu;
- Former general-secretary Gwede Mantashe beat Nathi Mthethwa for the position of national chairperson;
- The new secretary-general is Ace Magashule who narrowly beat Senzo Mchunu;
- Jessie Duarte has retained her position of deputy secretary-general, defeating Zingiswa Losi;
- and the new treasurer-general is Paul Mashatile, who defeated Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.
#ANC54 The Moment #Zuma hears #Ramaphosa is the new president of @MYANC pic.twitter.com/NCdm1Zg5yR— Nickolaus Bauer (@NickolausBauer) December 18, 2017
Now that Cyril Ramaphosa won, he must appoint Jacob Zuma as the Minister Of Higher Education with immediate effect so that he implement Free Education. Finish & Klaar #ANC54 #ANCConference #FreeEducation #FeesMustFall #ANCElectiveConference— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) December 18, 2017
Meme for the history books #ANC54 #ANCConference2017 pic.twitter.com/y3nDXlBNMD— Melusi Maposa (@MelusiMaposa) December 18, 2017
#ANC54 #ANCElectiveConference #CountryDuty— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) December 18, 2017
We can't ignore the fact that the leadership elected thus far are males! pic.twitter.com/ozer4AFcCW