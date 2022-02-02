Zimbabwe electoral commission to monitor media ahead of by-elections

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has formed a committee to monitor local media to ensure news outlets “adhere to its regulations” ahead of by-elections in March.

ZEC spokesperson Joyce Kazembe said: “This task is executed in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Media Commission for print media and the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe for the electronic media. The law compels the commission to attach a report on media monitoring to all election reports submitted to parliament. In compliance with the above provisions of the law, the commission has activated the media monitoring committee to monitor coverage of the upcoming by-elections.

“Be prepared to be monitored, and that implies proper behaviour, as you are expected to behave yourself when covering the elections,” said Kazembe.

Zimbabwe is preparing for by-elections on March 26 and for general elections in 2023.