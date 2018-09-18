Mnangagwa delivers first Sona‚ MDC Alliance legislators walk out

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivered his first State of the Nation address during the opening of the ninth session of parliament in Harare on Tuesday.

Legislators from the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC Alliance)‚ however walked out as soon as Mnangagwa began delivery of his state of the nation address.

The MDC Alliance legislators walked out in protest over claims of a stolen election in favour of Mnangagwa after the Constitutional Court upheld his win in the July 30 election. They chanted songs outside parliament building before making a return inside the National Assembly.