British Museum accepts Nigerian artist's gift but keeps looted bronzes

The British Museum has accepted a bronze plaque made by an artist from Benin City in Nigeria, who said he felt this was a possible first step towards the museum's return of the priceless Benin Bronzes that were looted by British troops in 1897.

The museum told him however an exchange of new for looted artworks was impossible, he added.

Osarobo Zeickner-Okoro had offered his creation to encourage the museum to give back the sculptures but also to demand acknowledgment of Benin City's modern-day culture.

After meeting with two curators from the museum's Africa department, he told Reuters on Thursday he was delighted they had accepted his gift even though they rejected the idea of an exchange.

"It's disappointing but this is the first step," he said.

Created from brass and bronze in the once mighty Kingdom of Benin from at least the 16th century onwards, the Benin Bronzes are among Africa's most culturally significant artefacts. European museums that house them have faced years of criticism because of their status as loot and symbols of colonial greed.