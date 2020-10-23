Dark Room Artist's pictures have caused a sensation in social media
Seleke's lens turns daily grinds into magical images
Tshepiso Seleke, or Dark Room Artist as he goes on social media, prides himself in his street documentary photography, an art form that greatly defines his moody and gritty photography.
Prior to becoming an internet sensation that has even turned the heads of the likes of Zakes Bantwini, Seleke grew up in the streets of Orlando East, in Soweto, where he took up sketching as a hobby which was inspired by his artistic uncle...
