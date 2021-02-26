Zimbabwe may consider mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the country may consider mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations following resistance by the population towards getting the jab.

He was speaking on Friday at Nyamandhlovu, on the outskirts of Bulawayo, the second-largest city.

“You won’t be forced to be vaccinated. But there will come a time, if you are not vaccinated you will not be able to get a job, if you are not vaccinated you will not able to board a Zupco bus. Eventually you will have to decide for yourself,” he said.

Zimbabwe has rolled out a voluntary vaccination programme with health and other front-line workers given priority.

Dr Norman Matara of the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights said mandatory vaccination would not automatically increase vaccine uptake.