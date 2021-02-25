‘I'm a victim of political machinations’: Zimbabwe’s vice-president on ‘sex scandal’

Zimbabwe’s co-vice-president Kembo Mohadi is adamant that political enemies are out to get him by cloning his voice and creating non-existent sex scandals.

Speaking for the first time after a series of exposès by online publication ZimLive that allegedly linked him to two married women and a former beneficiary, Mohadi issued a statement hinting at an internal Zanu-PF war.

“Despite growing impatient because of days of weird character assassinations, I wish to categorically state that the allegations being levelled against me are not only false, but well-choreographed to demean, condescend and soil my image as a national leader and patriot,” he said.