Zimbabwe's vice-president becomes first citizen to get Covid-19 vaccine

"Life can never be bought. Once you die, that’s it."

These were the words of Zimbabwe’s Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga as he became the first citizen to get the first shot of the two-dose Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday.

The retired army general who doubles up as health minister volunteered to take his jab in public at Wilkins Hospital, a Covid-19 centre in Harare, as part of the government’s effort to get buy-in from a sceptical public.

In a statement, President Emmerson Mnangagwa thanked his deputy for the bold move.

“Thank you to Vice-President and health minister Constantino Chiwenga for showing Zimbabwe that this vaccine is safe for all our people. This is a historic moment in our country’s fight against this virus,” he said.