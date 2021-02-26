R37m Beitbridge fence will not be fixed - those who built it still contracted

The R37m 40km fence built along the border of SA and Zimbabwe will not be repaired despite the recommendations of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) - because it's just not worth it.

This was according to a response on Friday by minister of public works and infrastructure, Patricia de Lille, to questions by the National Assembly.

The controversial 1.8m tall fence - jokingly referred to as the “washing line” because of its poor quality and the ease with which it can be breached - consists of six rolls of coiled razor wire and a razor wire grid erected over three weeks by Magwa Construction.

The company was carrying out maintenance work at the Beitbridge border post when the national lockdown was declared in late March.

In May, De Lille told MPs that the fence had been up barely a day before it was breached.

On April 20, she had requested an investigation by the auditor-general and five days later asked the public works anti-corruption unit to investigate, assisted by SIU members seconded to the department. The investigation revealed a litany of incompetence and wrongdoing in the construction and recommended disciplinary action against 14 government officials.

Questions relating to the rectifying of fence defects, the delays with compliance of the orders, the disciplinary action against the contractors and their existing contracts with the department were put to the minister on February 11.