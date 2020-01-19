UK's Harry and Meghan to drop titles and retire as working royals

The queen said she was "particularly proud" of how quickly Meghan had become one of the family. The couple married in May 2018 in a lavish ceremony at her home in Windsor Castle, west of London in front of a global TV audience of millions.

Harry will remain a prince and the couple will keep their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they begin a new life split between North America and Britain, but they will not take part in any future ceremonial events or royal tours.

Royal commentators said it amounted to an "abdication" from the royal family and showed that under the warm words, the queen had taken a firm and decisive line.

"It is harder to think of a much cleaner break than this. Harry and Meghan are still members of the Royal Family, but they are effectively no longer royal", the BBC's royal correspondent, Jonny Dymond, said.

Meghan is currently in Canada with Archie and Harry is expected to join her soon.

A palace spokeswoman said the couple would no longer receive public money and that they would repay the cost of refurbishing their cottage in Windsor, which official figures show amounted to 2.4 million pounds (R45m).

It remained unclear what public funds would be spent on their security. Buckingham Palace declined to comment but said there was an independent process to determine public funding for security.

The office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to comment on Saturday's news.

ROYAL PAIN

The couple's plans for independence, announced after a long break over the Christmas period in Canada, caught the rest of the royal family by surprise earlier this month and left the queen and other senior Windsors hurt and disappointed, according to royal sources.

However, in a TV interview aired in October, both had made it clear how they were struggling with the immense media attention. Harry said he felt his wife had faced "bullying" from some tabloids.

A friend of Harry and Meghan also said last week the couple felt they had been driven out by some members of the royal family.