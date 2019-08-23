Joy as mom reunites with stolen baby

It was a happy ending for an Orange Farm woman yesterday when she was reunited with her stolen baby who was abducted at a local clinic 24 hours earlier.

But the community in the area has been left baffled by a heavily pregnant woman who is accused of having stolen the baby from the mother at the Stretford Community Health Centre on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Capt Tebogo Lephotho confirmed to Sowetan yesterday that police have arrested a 22-year-old pregnant woman.

Lephotho said the woman told the police she arrived on Monday from KZN to visit her ex-boyfriend in Orange Farm who stays not far from the mother of the baby. "At this point no one knows why she abducted the baby but we are investigating," said Lephotho.

Lephotho said the woman was expected to appear in the Vereeniging magistrate's court today to face a charge of abducting a child.

Akhona was abducted from her mother Neo Salemane, who was tricked by the suspect after she pretended to be helping her with the crying child. She later disappeared with the baby boy while the mother was in the bathroom.