South Africa

WATCH | 74-year-old gives birth to twins, sets world record

By Staff Reporter - 06 September 2019 - 11:57
'I am very happy. God has answered our prayers,' first-time mom Erramatti Mangayamma told reporters after the delivery.
'I am very happy. God has answered our prayers,' first-time mom Erramatti Mangayamma told reporters after the delivery.
Image: 123rf/katrinaelena

A 74-year-old woman has become the oldest woman to give birth after she delivered twins in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

NDTV reports Erramatti Mangayamma, who conceived through in vitro fertilisation (IVF), delivered the twins by caesarean section.

"I am very happy. God has answered our prayers," Mangayamma told reporters after the delivery.

The Times of India quotes Mangayamma as saying not bearing a child had been a heavy burden that she carried all these years. "People looked at me with accusing eyes as if I had committed a sin, neighbours would call me 'godralu' (a curse-word for a childless woman)."

Doctors say both mother and babies are doing well.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
SA businesses targeted in Nigerian protests
X