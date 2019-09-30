News

Student drugged and raped at party

By Promise Marupeng - 30 September 2019 - 12:52
Image: 123rf / Allan Swart

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for the rape of a female university student in Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Capt Xoli Mbhele said the incident happened at a flat on the  corner of Eloff and Wemmer Jubilee streets on Sunday afternoon at about 5pm.

“It is alleged that the suspect raped the 21-year-old student in a residential flat after a party."

Mbele said the victim had attended a party at the flat and the suspect offered her a glass of wine. The student said after drinking the wine she fell asleep for the rest of the night. She woke up in the early hours of the morning and realised she was drugged.

“She called a Taxify and when she went down she realised that she was not wearing her underwear. She went back to the room and confronted a suspect.  The victim later informed the building security who called the police,” said Mbele.

“We would like to sensitise women never to trust strangers at parties and in taverns. Don’t accept drinks that you never saw someone pour it for you. Never leave your glass with liquor behind when going to a bathroom,” said Mbele.

Mbele said an investigation was under way and the suspect will appear soon in the Johannesburg magistrate's court.

KZN man sentenced to life in prison for rape of elderly woman

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life behind bars for the rape of a 59-year-old woman.
News
2 days ago

Rapist whose tongue was bitten off by victim gets life term

A convicted rapist who had a piece of his tongue bitten off by a victim has been sentenced in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court to life ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Somizi and Mohale's extravagant wedding - Mzansi reacts
‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
X