Student drugged and raped at party

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for the rape of a female university student in Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Capt Xoli Mbhele said the incident happened at a flat on the corner of Eloff and Wemmer Jubilee streets on Sunday afternoon at about 5pm.

“It is alleged that the suspect raped the 21-year-old student in a residential flat after a party."

Mbele said the victim had attended a party at the flat and the suspect offered her a glass of wine. The student said after drinking the wine she fell asleep for the rest of the night. She woke up in the early hours of the morning and realised she was drugged.

“She called a Taxify and when she went down she realised that she was not wearing her underwear. She went back to the room and confronted a suspect. The victim later informed the building security who called the police,” said Mbele.

“We would like to sensitise women never to trust strangers at parties and in taverns. Don’t accept drinks that you never saw someone pour it for you. Never leave your glass with liquor behind when going to a bathroom,” said Mbele.

Mbele said an investigation was under way and the suspect will appear soon in the Johannesburg magistrate's court.