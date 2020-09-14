Sam Holdings being deregistered
Sam Holdings is in the process of deregistration from the register of companies, according to company records.
A former employee who asked not to be named told Sowetan that the company stopped operating in April after owner Sam “Mshengu” Chabalala's wife Lerato Legodi told them that operations will come to a halt temporarily...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.