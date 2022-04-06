Poor security and water shortages undermining Mpumalanga healthcare

Healthcare workers being robbed and assaulted. Crippling water shortages leaving family and friends no choice but to bring their hospitalised loved ones the water they need for washing in buckets. Persistent problems with the distribution of medicines leading to shortages at facilities.

These are issues that have emerged from reports on the public healthcare system in Mpumalanga.

The official reports, such as an analysis of the third quarter performance report of the Mpumalanga department of health in the 2021/2022 financial year and reports by the public protector, make for grim reading, as do reports from professional organisations such as the SA Medical Association (Sama), unions and political parties in the province.

More than 54 safety and security incidents

The DA in the province has flagged security and safety at public health facilities as a big concern. According to the party’s provincial health spokesperson Jane Sithole, the department last year revealed that 54 security-related incidents were reported at Mpumalanga’s public health facilities over the past two financial years.

The department reported some of these incidents in its quarterly report. For example, in February this year, a woman doctor was hijacked at gunpoint and was nearly raped after completing her shift at Mapulaneng Hospital in Bushbuckridge.

In October last year, health workers and patients at Empumelelweni Community Healthcare Centre were robbed of their personal belongings at gun and knifepoint.