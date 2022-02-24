KZN police verifying say of possible weekend looting of Massmart stores

Members of crime intelligence in KwaZulu-Natal have been tasked with verifying say that Massmart stores in the province will be targeted for looting at the weekend.

This comes after messages began circulating on social media platforms on Wednesday evening claiming a possible outbreak of civil unrest and looting of stores within the Massmart Group on Sunday.

In a letter, which SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE is in possession of, provincial crime intelligence head Tso Tshika on Thursday tasked his members to verify the say being made against Massmart, which includes retailers such as Game, Builders Warehouse, Builders Express, Makro, Rhino, Jumbo Cash and Carry, and Cambridge.

The letter, which has been verified by two independent sources within crime intelligence, instructed provincial members to investigate say of possible looting as it had created panic among Massmart's directors.

While the verification of the say is ongoing, it is understood that plans have been put in place to prevent or mitigate such threats.

Crime intelligence said it was aware of planned action by members of the All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDFASA).

ATDFASA secretary-general Sifiso Nyathi confirmed that certain drivers were planning a shutdown on Sunday February 27 over the hiring of foreign truck drivers.

He said despite negotiations between ATDFASA, the bargaining council and the unions, they have not been able to reach common ground.