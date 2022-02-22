Informal settlements 'not main target of looting recovery operations by cops'
Police have denied solely targeting informal settlements during operation “Reclaim Loot” to recover goods stolen during the July 2021 unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Former acting Gauteng police commissioner Maj-Gen Thomas “Tommy” Mthombeni said they went to areas close to malls and shops that were looted to recover goods.
He admitted that while a mall in Alexandra was among those looted, Sandton, a stone’s throw away, was not a target of their operation.
“Sandton was not affected. There was no need to go searching there,” he said.
“It was not exclusively informal settlements. These operations were rolled out to all the Gauteng districts,” he said.
Denver, George Goch, Alexandra and Jeppe were among the areas where police went to recover looted items.
Mthombeni was testifying before the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) about his role and that of the police before, during and after the violent unrest in which looting, damage to property and more than 300 deaths were recorded.
He said police had acted on a section of the Criminal Procedure Act which stated that if a person cannot account for [being in possession of suspected stolen goods] “we will keep that until the person produces a receipt”.
Large items were plundered during the looting of retailers in the two provinces. Fridges, huge television sets and couches were listed among the stolen items.
Gauteng police were criticised during the operation for seizing items they believed were stolen.
Mthombeni said this happened in Ekurhuleni and thereafter police stopped reclaiming food due to this criticism, especially since the food was to be destroyed.
Mthombeni said during the unrest, he was filling in for Gauteng commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, who was on extended leave due to medical procedures.
Mthombeni said earlier on Tuesday that the unrest could have been far worse had it not been for the intervention of police.
Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo is on Tuesday also testifying before the commission.
