New wings for SAA as Takatso Consortium sale confirmed

SAA has been given a new lease on life, with the government announcing it had finally concluded the sale of a 51% interest in it to private consortium Takatso.

The deal comes eight months after government had first announced the group as its preferred strategic equity partner for the airline.

The announcement in a cabinet statement that the deal had been concluded between SAA shareholder, the public enterprises department (DPE), and Takatso ends months of uncertainty about the future of the airline, which exited business rescue at the end of April and took to the skies again in September.

The statement said the “sales and purchase process” had “now been concluded and signed by the department of public enterprises and Takatso Consortium” — adding the next step involved “the approval of this transaction by various regulatory bodies”.

“The public will be updated on further developments in this regard,” it said.

It did not disclose the sales price. At the time the first announcement was made about government’s preferred strategic equity partner in June, Takatso indicated it planned to bring about R3bn in funding to the airline over three years.