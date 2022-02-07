Ramaphosa releases report of findings on July riots and looting

SA's security services failed to respond timeously to the July unrest that saw widespread looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

This was one of the findings of the report released by the expert panel on the July unrest.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the release of the report of the expert panel he appointed on August 5 to review the government’s response to the unrest. A spate of orchestrated public violence, destruction and sabotage took place over a week in July.

The panel was chaired by professor Sandy Africa and included advocate Mojankunyane Gumbi and Silumko Sokupa as members and Michael Sarjoo appointed as secretary

Their job was to inquire into and make findings on whether the government’s response to the 2021 unrest and associated security threat was appropriate, timely and co-ordinated.

In the report, the panel wrote: “Mr. President, you asked us to determine whether the response by the security services was timeous, appropriate and sufficient. The answer to that, in respect of the police and the intelligence services, is an unequivocal no.

“Many reasons were proffered for this failure, but in the end the response remains that they failed to do the necessary to protect life, limb and property.”