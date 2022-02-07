Tshwane rescuers help 1,000 flood victims and man washed into drain

A 56-year-old man was rescued from a stormwater drain in Alberton on Monday after falling into it the previous evening.

Ekurhuleni Fire and rescue services performed the rescue alongside the N12 freeway Eastbound just before Voortrekker Road off-ramp.

According to the department deputy chief Charles Mabaso, the man was recovered at 4.30pm. He has a left leg fracture.

The man told his rescuers that he fell in about 10pm while walking in tall grass — it was too dark for him to see the open manhole.

A member of the public reported hearing the man screaming for help.

Meanwhile, Tshwane Emergency Services have managed to rescue 27 people from vehicles trapped on flooded roads, low water crossings and from the tops of trees as the city experienced flooding from Friday afternoon.