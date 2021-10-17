Three in critical condition, child declared dead in multiple weekend accidents

A woman has been airlifted out of the Kruger National Park for cardiac care, a man is in critical condition after he was ejected from his car when it rolled and a child drowned in a town house complex swimming pool in three separate incidents this weekend.

In the first, a 36-year old woman was airlifted to hospital after suffering a second heart attack on a game viewing holiday in the Kruger Park.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said the woman had suffered a heart attack six weeks earlier, and called for help on Saturday morning after experiencing chest pains again.

“The park rangers at her campsite had already offered to transport her to their 24-hour medical facility at Skukuza when she initially experienced pains the night before. ER24 paramedics travelled from Tzaneen, dispatching a private medical helicopter to fly ahead to Skukuza airport once they arrived on scene.