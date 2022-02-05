Floods, road closures and power cuts plunge Joburg suburbs into misery

Persistent rain, lightning, load-shedding, flooded houses and bridges, stormwater drains blocked by debris and areas sealed off caused misery for many Joburg residents on Saturday.

“It’s chaos out there,” said new Fourways councillor Mark van der Merwe. “I managed to get to sleep at 3am but I am up again now.

“I’ve just been notified that between Douglasdale and Jukskei Park things are backed up. Sloane Street is flooded and we are not just talking storm water drains and open culverts, it’s entire bridges that are blocked.”

On his way home on Friday, Van der Merwe encountered the chaos as he tried to drive into Douglasdale and found the area gridlocked.

“I have a 4x4 so I drove up the roadside and saw there was a car pretty much submerged. The tow truck guys managed to get in there and calm things down a bit,” he said.

As load-shedding ended, transformers began tripping and areas were again without power.