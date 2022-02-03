News

Maritzburg constable in the dock for assault and robbery

By Mfundo Mkhize - 03 February 2022 - 18:30
A KZN cop was arrested for assault and robbery after an incident on January 24. Stock photo.
A KZN cop was arrested for assault and robbery after an incident on January 24. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/thawornnurak

A Mountain Rise police constable found himself on the wrong side of the law on Thursday when he appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court for robbery and aggravated assault.

Const Sheldon Stieger, 34, made a brief appearance before magistrate Nitesh Binessarie. He said he didn’t have any previous convictions or pending cases against him.

According to the charge sheet, Stieger is alleged to have assaulted two men, stabbing one in the head with a broken beer bottle, in the vicinity of Tajodeem Road in Northdale on January 24. He is accused of taking a Samsung A30 cellphone and R950 in cash.

The state opposed bail as they didn’t have Stieger’s full profile, including an alternative address, and he was remanded until February 9.

Binessarie asked Stieger’s legal representative to provide the court with the outstanding information.

TimesLIVE

Gen Sitole's woes pile up as Ipid says he's not co-operative

A month after a police complaint was laid against him - embattled top cop General Kehla Sitole claims he was not aware and assets that he's the ...
News
6 days ago

Police kill man allegedly found stealing cellphone tower batteries

A man has been shot dead in Limpopo after allegedly trying to steal parts of a telecommunications tower on Tuesday afternoon.
News
14 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...
Prasa suspects it has 3,000 ‘ghost employees’