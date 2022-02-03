News

N1 to close for geotechnical investigations into Centurion sinkhole

By Staff Reporter - 03 February 2022 - 18:23
The N1 south will be closed for work to be done on the sinkhole just before Botha Avenue in Centurion. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

The N1 freeway in Centurion will be closed this Sunday and Monday, the SA National Roads Agency Ltd (Sanral) said on Thursday.

The sinkhole — near the “Flying Saucer” Interchange — appeared in early January, and Sanral said further geotechnical investigations would need to take place.

“These investigations are required to complete the design of the remedial works required for the rehabilitation of the sinkhole to promote road safety and to allow for traffic to return to normal,” said Progress Hlahla, Sanral's northern region manager.

The investigations will take place from late on Sunday and into the early hours of Monday.

“As a result, we will need to close the N1 south between the Flying Saucer Interchange and Botha Avenue on the N1/R21 from 11pm on Sunday February 6 until 4am on Monday February 7. Only one lane will be open during this period,” said Hlahla.

Hlahla said the closure was needed for gravity survey testing taking place in the fast lanes of the southbound carriageway, as part of the geotechnical investigations required for the remediation work.

“The duration of the closure will be kept as short as possible to avoid any further disruptions.”

Sanral said motorists travelling southwards towards Johannesburg should use the following alternative routes:

  • From Polokwane, off-ramp at Proefplaas Interchange (145) towards Pretoria CBD using the N4/M2 and join the M3 towards Fountains and then join the N14.
  • From OR Tambo International Airport, continue on the R21 towards Fountain Circle and join the N14.

“Motorists are requested to plan their trips accordingly, consider alternative routes and be cautious when making use of the roads,” said Hlahla.

TimesLIVE

