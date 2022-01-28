Gen Sitole's woes pile up as Ipid says he's not co-operative

The national commissioner's woes are piling up as the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) now accuses him of refusing to co-operate with its investigation into the conduct of senior police members

A month after a criminal charge was laid against him, embattled top cop Gen Kehla Sitole says he was not aware he is an accused.



Instead, Sitole says he is a complainant in the case the police watchdog is accusing him of failing to co-operate with investigators...