‘My diamond ring fell in the rubbish’: Woman fined for fake insurance claim

An Eastern Cape woman who tried to get an insurance payout for a diamond ring she falsely claimed to have lost was convicted of forgery and uttering.

Dominique Miles, 45, was convicted by the Kariega magistrate’s court, said police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart.

According to testimony in court, the Kariega resident claimed she was cleaning her home when she lost her 18 carat white gold ring, set with 66 brilliant cut diamonds and 12 marquise cut diamonds, in garbage bags.

Miles said the bags could not be checked as they had been discarded when she realised the ring was missing.

She contacted her insurance company, saying she had received a quotation that the replacement value of the ring was estimated at R43,000.