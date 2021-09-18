Cape candle firm boss in court for Covid-19 relief fund fraud
The Hawks have swooped on a Western Cape candle maker for alleged Covid-19 relief fund fraud.
Andre Appelgryn, 64, MD of Kapula, appeared in Bredasdorp magistrate's court on fraud charges on Friday.
Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Appelgryn’s arrest followed a raid by the directorate’s serious corruption investigation team on his offices in the Overberg town.
“This comes after the team conducted a search and seizure yesterday at his candle company offices in Bredasdorp and confiscated documentation regarding Ters funds,” said Hani.
“It is alleged that during the period between May and June 2020, Appelgryn claimed Ters funds from the department of labour on behalf of 44 employees who were working for him prior to the Covid-19 pandemic and used the monies claimed to service his payroll.”
Hani said a joint investigation between the Unemployment Insurance Fund and police determined that the money was used unlawfully because Kapula staff worked throughout the lockdown and received their full salaries.
“They were not eligible for the Ters reimbursement. The matter was then reported to the Hawks for further investigation which resulted in the arrest of the accused.”
Appelgryn was released on R5,000 bail and the matter was postponed to October 25.
TimesLIVE
