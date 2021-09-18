Cape candle firm boss in court for Covid-19 relief fund fraud

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Appelgryn’s arrest followed a raid by the directorate’s serious corruption investigation team on his offices in the Overberg town.

“This comes after the team conducted a search and seizure yesterday at his candle company offices in Bredasdorp and confiscated documentation regarding Ters funds,” said Hani.

“It is alleged that during the period between May and June 2020, Appelgryn claimed Ters funds from the department of labour on behalf of 44 employees who were working for him prior to the Covid-19 pandemic and used the monies claimed to service his payroll.”