ANC councillor charged with attempted murder gets R2,000 bail

ANC councillor Mzwandile Shandu was granted R2,000 bail in the Umlazi magistrate's court on Wednesday, where he faced charges of attempted murder.

He appeared alongside his co-accused nephew, Mlondisi Shandu.

The two are charged with attempted murder and housebreaking with the intent to commit a crime, committed against the family members of an ANC member who was a ward councillor candidate in Mid-Illovo’s ward 7 — the same ward Mzwandile was councillor.

It is alleged that on August 13 last year the accused broke into the victim's home in uMlazi G-section looking for the man. Instead, they found two teenagers — aged 14 and 16. They questioned the pair about the whereabouts of their father, and then allegedly shot the teenagers when they couldn’t reveal his location.

The family were hiding there after running away from Mid-Illovo.

Mzwandile and Mlondisi were arrested on December 29.

The state had opposed bail because of the serious nature of the charges. They were also deemed a flight risk and the state feared that the uncle and nephew would intimidate witnesses.

“The case was not moving at all until they were arrested. Since then, more witnesses are not scared to come forward,” said state prosecutor Dumisani Nxumalo.

He added that both Shandus were charged in other cases, and that Mzwandile was set to appear in court in Richmond, KZN, on a murder charge on Thursday.