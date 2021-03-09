Cop allegedly assaulted by Malema, Ndlozi 'acted correctly', colleague says

Bronkhorst told the court during his testimony: “We were informed of the incident that happened at the main entrance. We were also informed the situation was being handled.”

He said he was told the incident involved one of their members.

“He was involved in an altercation with Malema and his convoy. The first thing we did was to report the information [to their superior officer],” he said.

He said Deon Klingbiel, a former operational manager at the Fourways Memorial Park, informed him that he had video footage of the incident.

“We arranged to go to him to get a copy of the video footage. It was just after 6pm when we went to Klingbiel's office. He then said one of the cameras doesn't show the incident clearly. I asked about the other camera footage. He played it for us.

“I asked to get a copy of the footage of before and after the incident,” said Bronkhorst.

He said he told Klingbiel to keep the footage safe until an investigating officer asked for it.

“Based on the information we got, and I can say that with the years of experience in major events planning, Venter acted correctly,” Bronkhorst said.