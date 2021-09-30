Lawmakers allied to Uganda opposition leader, Bobi Wine charged with murder

Two opposition lawmakers in Uganda were charged with murder and remanded on Wednesday for the second time in a month, an official with their party said.

Lawmakers Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana were each charged with one count of murder in a court in Masaka, about 130 km (80 miles) south of the capital Kampala.

Both are members of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) led by Bobi Wine, a pop star-turned-politician and the leading opponent of long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni, 77.

Joel Ssenyonyi, a lawmaker and NUP spokesperson of NUP, told Reuters the charges were politically motivated.

"This is a calculated strategy to attack us, to weaken us by witch-hunting and persecuting us as much as possible," he said.