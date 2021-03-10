Malema's lawyer says footage of alleged assault not recorded as exhibit by cops

The credibility of the investigating officer who probed Julius Malema's alleged assault of a presidential protection unit police officer during the funeral of Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has been questioned by the EFF leader's lawyers

Lt-Col Charles Seanego took the stand as the fourth state witness in the case, where Malema and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are accused of having assaulted Lt-Col Johannes Venter when he blocked their vehicle from entering the Fourways Memorial Park Cemetery in 2018.

Advocate Lawrence Hodes SC for Malema and Ndlozi has accused Venter of having illegally blocked the two from entering the burial site and further accused the cemetery’s former operations manager Deon Klingbiel of having tampered with the footage of the altercation, which was later leaked to the media and AfriForum.

On Wednesday, Hodes turned to Seanego during cross-examination and accused him of having failed to seal and mark the footage of the alleged assault in an SAP 13 form as an exhibit for the investigation when he received it from Klingbiel.