Labour minister says employment matters are his to handle after controversial EFF 'checks'

The employment and labour department has weighed in on the EFF's controversial visits to Johannesburg restaurants to demand that management provide them with information on how many foreign nationals they employ.

EFF leader Julius Malema made the visits on Wednesday, asking for information on foreign employees vs the number of South Africans employed at the businesses.

While the department did not mention Malema’s name, it said this was a matter within its jurisdiction.

“The principle of fair labour practice is a fundamental right enshrined and guaranteed in the constitution. The Labour Relations Act and the Basic Conditions of Employment Act give effect to the principle of fair labour practice. The legislation prescribes recourse for employees who feel their rights have been trampled upon,” the department said.

“The legislation is intended to protect employees irrespective of their nationality as long as the employment relationship can be identified. The same rights accorded to an SA employee apply to foreign nationals. That means they are entitled to conditions of employment and prescribed minimum wage. Any employer who departs from this principle because an employee is a foreign national violates our laws.”